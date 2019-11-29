Home

Corkhill & Callow
4 Christian Street
Ramsey, Isle of Man IM8 1DG
01624 813114
Patrick David Bignell

Patrick David Bignell Obituary
BIGNELL. Patrick David (Dave) passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday 30th October, aged 82 years. Much loved father, grandad and great-grandad. He will be missed by all of his family and friends. Funeral service will take place at 2pm on Thursday 7th November at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to 'Hospice IOM'. Further enquiries to Corkhill & Callow, 4 Christian Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on Nov. 29, 2019
