O'BRIEN. On Monday 3rd February 2020. Peacefully at Hospice Southlands, Patrick John 'Chucka' aged 69 years of Castletown. Dearly loved husband of Linda and loving father of Mandy, Bev, Kerry and Peter. Loving Gaga of Reagan, Madi, Lola, Alfie, Jacob and Charlie. Loved brother, brother-in-law, father-in-law and uncle. He will be sadly missed by all of his family and many friends. Funeral service will be held at 12:45pm on Wednesday 19th February at Malew Parish Church followed by cremation. Family flowers only please. Memorial donations, if so desired, may be sent to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Douglas. IM4 4RP. Enquiries please to Cringle & Co. Ltd, Southern Funeral Service, Port Erin Chapel of Rest, Station Road, Port Erin Tel: 833602 or 29 - 31 Hope Street, Castletown Tel: 824134 www.cringleandco.com
Published in Isle of Man Today on Feb. 7, 2020