SIMPSON. Patrick, on Saturday 2nd March 2019 at Abbotswood Nursing Home, Ballasalla. Loving brother of Shelagh, Maura and Michael, brother in law of Diane, Tim and Michael, uncle of Alan, Brian, Rachel, Scott and Kristen, great uncle of Tara. Funeral service will take place at 1.15pm on Thursday 28th March 2019 at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired should be sent to Manx Stroke Foundation, C/o Mrs Maureen Redmayne, 80, malew Street, Castletown, IM9 1LS or The World Wildlife Fund, The Living Planet Centre, Rufford House, Brewery Road, Woking, Surrey, GU21 4LL. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897. Email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 5, 2019