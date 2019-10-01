|
MOORE. Paul Anthony, aged 29 years. Passed away peacefully on the 25th September 2019. Treasured son of Margaret and Michael, much loved brother of Lee, James, Iaisha and Natasha, loving uncle of Ryan, Malachy, Thomase, Joseph and Joshua. Funeral service will be held at St Pauls Church as 12 noon Friday 11th October. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to 'REACH IOM'. Further enquiries can be made to Corkhill & Callow, 4 Christian Street, Ramsey, Tel: 813114, www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on Oct. 1, 2019