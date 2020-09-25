|
Collins. Peacefully on Friday 18th September 2020 at Ramsey Cottage Hospital, with his wife Yaprak and life friend Alison by his side. Paul aged 60 years of Union Mills, director of PCT - Training Company and keen park runner. Much loved husband of Yaprak, loving son to Doris and the late Dennis, treasured brother to Carol, Sandra and Mark, he will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. A funeral service will take place at 11.00am on Friday 2nd October 2020, at St Ninian's Church Douglas. Family Flowers only please donations in lieu, if desired, may be sent to The Rob Vine Fund, The Hoggery, Nobles Park, Douglas, IM2 4BD. All enquiries please, to David Lancaster (Funeral Director) Ltd, Derby Drive, Peel, telephone 842945.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Sept. 25, 2020