Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Collins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Collins

Add a Memory
Paul Collins Obituary
Collins. Peacefully on Friday 18th September 2020 at Ramsey Cottage Hospital, with his wife Yaprak and life friend Alison by his side. Paul aged 60 years of Union Mills, director of PCT - Training Company and keen park runner. Much loved husband of Yaprak, loving son to Doris and the late Dennis, treasured brother to Carol, Sandra and Mark, he will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. A funeral service will take place at 11.00am on Friday 2nd October 2020, at St Ninian's Church Douglas. Family Flowers only please donations in lieu, if desired, may be sent to The Rob Vine Fund, The Hoggery, Nobles Park, Douglas, IM2 4BD. All enquiries please, to David Lancaster (Funeral Director) Ltd, Derby Drive, Peel, telephone 842945.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Sept. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -