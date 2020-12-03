|
|
LEWNEY. on Friday 13th November 2020. Unexpected but peacefully at his home. Paul David, aged 53 years of Farrant Park, Castletown. Dearly loved son of Derek and Shirley and a dear brother of Brian. Loved cousin of Robert and Maurice. Sadly missed by family and friends. Funeral service and cremation will be held at Douglas Borough Crematorium, Glencrutchery Road at 10:45am on Friday 11th December. Family flowers only please. Memorial donations in lieu, if so desired, may be sent to the Southern 100 Motorcycle Club C/o. Mr George Peach, Ellerslie House, Malew Street, Castletown. IM9 1LT. Special thanks to constabulary and medics for their care and support. Enquiries please to Cringle & Co. Ltd, Southern Funeral Service, Castletown Chapel of Rest, 29 - 31 Hope Street, Castletown. Telephone 824134 or Port Erin 833602. www.cringleandco.com
Published in Isle of Man Today on Dec. 3, 2020