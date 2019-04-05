|
|
WILSON. On Sunday 24th February 2019 at Noble's Hospital, Paul David of Westmoreland Road, Douglas, son of the late Percy and Peggy Wilson and father of Rachael, Rebecca and Joseph. Funeral service and cremation will take place at Douglas Crematorium at 12.15pm on Friday 22nd March 2019. No flowers by request, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired should be sent to R.N.L.I., C\o Mrs Mary E. Corran, 4 Thirlmere Avenue, Onchan. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: Email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 5, 2019