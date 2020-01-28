Home

England. On Saturday the 25th of January 2020 peacefully at Hospice Isle of Man. Paul aged 60 years of Ballaquark, Douglas.Dear partner and best friend of Lynn, dearest dad of Grace and Steven. Loving brother of Sharon, son in law of Don. Will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. The funeral service will be held at the Douglas Borough Crematorium on Wednesday the 5th of February at 11.30am followed by cremation. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired may be sent to Hospice Isle of Man, The Strang, IM4 4RP. Enquiries to Alfred Duggan & Son Funeral Directors Ltd, Tel 673328.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Jan. 28, 2020
