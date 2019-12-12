|
HILEY. PAUL. Sue, Angela and Izzy would like to offer our sincere and heartfelt thanks to all family and friends who attended the celebration of Paul's life and to everyone for their kind messages, cards, beautiful floral tributes and flowers and to all who made donations to our chosen charities.Heartfelt thanks to the Palliative care nurses and district nurses who attended Paul with such kindness and compassion. Thank you also to the doctors, nurses and staff at Noble's Hospital. Sincere thanks to Eric Faragher Funeral Directors and especially to Brian for his kindness and professional handling of the arrangements and to The Talk of the Town for their wonderful catering. Also, special thanks to Reverend Alessandra Di Chiara for the beautiful service at St Peters Church, Onchan and for all her kindness.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Dec. 12, 2019