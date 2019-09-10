|
Wilson. On Tuesday the 27th of August 2019 suddenly at his home.Paul Shamus aged 80 years of Farvane Park, Anagh Coar, Douglas. Dearly beloved husband of Kay, dear brother of Peggy. Brother in law of Jessie, Eric, Bobby and Lillian. A dear uncle to his nieces and nephews. Requiem Mass will be held at St Mary's RC Church, Douglas on Tuesday the 17th of September 12.00 noon, followed by interment in the Douglas Borough Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired may be sent to the Lourdes Youth Fund, Care of St Mary's RC Church, Douglas. Enquiries to Alfred Duggan & Son Funeral Directors Ltd, Tel 673328.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Sept. 10, 2019