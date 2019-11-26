|
HILEY. Paul Thomas, peacefully at home on Tuesday 19th November 2019 aged 70 years. Adored husband of Sue, beloved father of Angela and the late Samantha and beloved grandad of Isabella. Paul's passing has been heart breaking and a shock to us all and he will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral service will take place at 10.30am on Friday 6th December 2019 at St. Peters Church, Onchan followed by Committal at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers may be made if so desired to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Douglas and The British Heart Foundation, C/o Treasurer, Mr J Sayle, Burleigh Manor, Peel Road, Douglas. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd, 6, Main Road, Onchan, Tel - 673109 or 622897.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Nov. 26, 2019