Thompson. Paul, aged 76 years of Colby, suddenly on Thursday 19th November 2020 at Castleview Nursing Home, Peel. Treasured husband of Sandra, dearly loved father and best friend of David and Richard, father in law of Lucy and Helen, much loved grandy of Ted, Rollo, Olivia and Joseph and a dearly loved brother of Rev'd Juan. Funeral Service will be held at Colby Methodist Church at 11am on Monday 7th December 2020 followed by Private Interment. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to Rebecca House, Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Braddan, IM4 4RP or Colby Methodist Church, Station Road, Colby, IM9 4NW. Enquiries please to T.S.Keggen & Son Ltd. Funeral Directors. 17 Orchard Road, Port Erin & Shore Road, Port St Mary. Tel 833133.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Nov. 27, 2020