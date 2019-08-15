|
|
FRANKLIN. Very sadly passed away on Thursday 13th June at Liverpool Royal hospital, after a short illness, Paul William, aged 70 years, dearly beloved husband of Carol, much loved dad of Kelly, Folie, Steve and Denise, doting and adored grandad of Cian, Alishya, Aalin and Baye. He will be sadly missed by his mum, Mary and his two sisters, Sandra and Rita, and their families. A service to celebrate Paul's life will be held at Douglas Borough Crematorium on Thursday 4th July at 2pm. Please dress comfortably, possibly in overalls. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu may be made to Liverpool Royal University Hospital. All enquiries to Kissacks Funeral Directors, Crosby; 480794.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 15, 2019