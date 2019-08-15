|
|
Cannell. Pauline Beatrice (Nana), passed away peacefully on Sunday 21st July in her 93rd year at Noble's Hospital. Much loved Mum to Ann, Heather, Linda, John, June, Rosemarie and Peter, and sons in law Willie and Kenny. Loved Nana to 16 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren. Loving sister of the late Noble and Ernest, and sister in law Rita. Will be sadly missed by extended family and friends, too many to mention. The funeral service will take place at 1pm on Tuesday 6th August at Abbeylands Chapel followed by burial at Marown Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, may be sent to Manx Cancer Help Association, Lisa Lowe centre, the Old Schoolhouse, Cronkbourne, Braddan, IM4 4QH. All enquiries please to Kissack's Funeral directors Crosby. Tel, 480794
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 15, 2019