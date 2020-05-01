|
|
BOWMAN. On Wednesday 22nd April 2020, peacefully at Abbotswood Nursing Home, Ballasalla. Pauline aged 76 years. Beloved wife of David, much loved mother of Andrew and daughter in law Nicola, Michael, and daughter in law Karen, and of the late Nicholas, sadly taken into the Lord's hands at 29 years of age. Also dearly loved grandmother of Luke, Josh, Max, and Amy and loved by her brothers Vernon, Brian and Neil. Funeral service was held at Rushen Parish Churchyard on Friday 1st May. Donations in lieu of flowers to 'The Parish of Rushen (St Mary's Church)' c/o Mr S Curtis, PCC Treasurer, Clybane Cottage, Phildraw Road, Ballasalla, IM9 3DU. Enquiries please to Cringle & Co. Ltd, Southern Funeral Service, Port Erin Chapel of Rest, Station, Port Erin. Telephone 833602 or Castletown 824134. www.cringleandco.com
Published in Isle of Man Today on May 1, 2020