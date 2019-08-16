|
Cannell. Pauline. Ann, Heather, Linda, John, June, Rosemarie, Peter, sons-in-law Willie and Kenny, and extended family, wish to thank everyone who attended the funeral service or sent cards and messages of sympathy following the sad loss of Mum/Nana. We would also like to thank those who have kindly made donations to Manx Cancer Help Association. Special thanks to Minister Andy Fishburne for his compassionate service; Peter for writing the eulogy; Marion, Mark, and Jen for their heartfelt readings; Olive for playing the organ, and Keith, Marion and friends for their invaluable help at Abbeylands Chapel. Not forgetting all the wonderful helpers at the Braaid Hall, Dizzy Ducks for the beautiful flowers, and Michael Harvey. The family would like to thank Howard and John at Kissacks Funeral Directors for their professionalism and dignity in organising the funeral. Finally we would like to thank all the staff at Noble's Hospital especially Lisa and Alexis, Home Care, District Nurses, Snaefell Surgery, Ramsey Cottage Hospital, Corrin Home, and the Diabetic Clinic for all the wonderful care Mum/Nana received over the years.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 16, 2019