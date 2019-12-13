|
Cregeen. Pauline aged 78 years of Port St Mary, peacefully on Monday 9th December 2019 at Noble's Hospital, Braddan, after a long illness fought with courage, grace and dignity. This special lady leaves behind her husband Ray, step-sons Ryan and Darryl, daughter-in-law Alison, grandaughters Anna and Olivia and sister Pamela and her family. Funeral Service will be held at Port St Mary Methodist Church at 12.45 pm on Monday 23rd December 2019, followed by a private Cremation at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to The Home of Rest for Old Horses, Richmond Hill, Douglas, IM4 1JH. Enquiries please to T.S.Keggen & Son Ltd. Funeral Directors. Shore Road, Port St Mary & 17 Orchard Road, Port Erin. Tel 833133.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Dec. 13, 2019