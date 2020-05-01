|
Crookall-Irving. Pauline. Passed away at Abbotswood Nursing Home on Sunday 26th April 2020 after a long illness. Pauline, (daughter of Billy and Inez Crookall) was a beloved mother of Sue, Jon, Tim, Mike and Kate; dearest cousin and sister of brothers Kris and Wim. Also cherished Amma of 15 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren, she will be sorely missed by every one of us. Funeral is strictly for immediate family only due to present circumstances. Donations may be made to Alzheimer's Society (IOM), Minerva suite, Level 3, Tower House, Castle Street, Douglas, IM1 2EZ. Enquiries please to David Lancaster (Funeral Director) Ltd, Derby Drive, Peel, Isle of Man telephone 01624 842945.
Published in Isle of Man Today on May 1, 2020