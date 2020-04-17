Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Pauline Kneen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pauline Elizabeth Kneen

Add a Memory
Pauline Elizabeth Kneen Obituary
Kneen. Peacefully on Monday 13th April 2020 at Noble's Hospital, Braddan. Pauline Elizabeth aged 45 years of Kerroo Coar, Peel. Loving partner to Geoff, much loved mum of Jade and Jasmine, treasured sister Alan and Louise, she will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. A private funeral service will take place. Family flowers only please donations in lieu may be sent to Hospice, IOM, Strang, Douglas, IM4 4RP. Enquiries please to David Lancaster (Funeral Director) Ltd, Derby Drive, Peel, Isle of Man telephone 01624 842945.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pauline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -