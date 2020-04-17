|
Kneen. Peacefully on Monday 13th April 2020 at Noble's Hospital, Braddan. Pauline Elizabeth aged 45 years of Kerroo Coar, Peel. Loving partner to Geoff, much loved mum of Jade and Jasmine, treasured sister Alan and Louise, she will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. A private funeral service will take place. Family flowers only please donations in lieu may be sent to Hospice, IOM, Strang, Douglas, IM4 4RP. Enquiries please to David Lancaster (Funeral Director) Ltd, Derby Drive, Peel, Isle of Man telephone 01624 842945.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 17, 2020