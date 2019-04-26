Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Pauline SALTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pauline (Lemaire) SALTER

Obituary Condolences

Pauline (Lemaire) SALTER Obituary
SALTER, (née Lemaire). On Wednesday 24th April 2019, peacefully at Noble's Hospital, Pauline aged 83 years of Magher Vay, St Johns. Beloved wife of the late Raymond, dearly loved mum of David and Jane, mother in law to Pippa, loving nan of Lauren, Yasmin, Anna, Jordan, Greg and Callum, great granny of Jamie, Lilly-Mai and Isabella, dear sister of Paul, Carrie, Tony, Mary, Chrissie and the late Annie and Charlie. She will be sadly missed. A service to celebrate Pauline's life will take place at 12.30pm on Wednesday 1st May at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Floral tributes and all enquiries please to Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas Tel 661611.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.