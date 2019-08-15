|
SALTER, (née Lemaire). On Wednesday 24th April 2019, peacefully at Noble's Hospital, Pauline aged 83 years of Magher Vay, St Johns. Beloved wife of the late Raymond, dearly loved mum of David and Jane, mother in law to Pippa, loving nan of Lauren, Yasmin, Anna, Jordan, Greg and Callum, great granny of Jamie, Lilly-Mai and Isabella, dear sister of Paul, Carrie, Tony, Mary, Chrissie and the late Annie and Charlie. She will be sadly missed. A service to celebrate Pauline's life will take place at 12.30pm on Wednesday 1st May at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Floral tributes and all enquiries please to Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas Tel 661611.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 15, 2019