Dale. Peggy passed away on Sunday 23rd June 2019, the day before her 94th birthday, peacefully at Noble's Hospital. Peggy of Reayrt Ny Baie, Douglas. Beloved wife of the late Jack, mother of the late John Dale, and grandmother to Gary, Shelley and Heather. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. A Celebration of Peggy's life will be held at Douglas Borough Cemetery Chapel on Monday 1st July 2019 at 12 noon, followed by interment. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, should be sent to Hospice, Isle of Man, Strang Douglas. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd, Funeral Directors, 6 Main Road, Onchan, Tel 673109 or 622897 Email [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on June 27, 2019