SCARFFE. (nee Hancox), Peggy (Gwendoline Margaret), aged 94 years, formerly of Berkeley Street, Douglas, and Ramsey, passed away at Noble's Hospital on Thursday, 29th October 2020, after a short illness bravely borne. Loving wife of the late John, much loved Mum of Alison, John and the late Andrew and dear mother-in-law of Tony and Carolyn. Adored and adoring Nana of Natalie, Sophie, Nick, Dan, Chris and Jamie and their partners. Great Nana of Jacob, Toby and Max. A dearest sister to all her siblings, only outlived by Brenda in Western Australia and a devoted auntie to all her nieces and nephews. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral to take place at Trinity Methodist Church, Douglas, on Thursday 5th November at 1.00pm followed by a private burial at Douglas Borough Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, in lieu of flowers, if so desired, may be made to Hospice IOM or Douglas Live at Home Scheme. Further enquiries to Corkhill & Callow, 7 Dale Street, Ramsey. Tel 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on Nov. 3, 2020