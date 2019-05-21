Resources More Obituaries for Pete Cannan Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Pete Cannan

Obituary Cannan. Jan, Sal, Mike, Gill, Kev and Kris and family of Pete would like to thank everyone who attended the celebration of Pete's life at Ballaugh Parish Church. The church was full and Pete would have been so humbled by the number of people who came to say goodbye. Thank you to the family, friends and neighbours for the many cards, flowers, kind messages of sympathy, love and support and to those who gave donations to Hospice or Guide Dogs for the Blind. One day in the future we hope to be able to name a guide dog called "Bubbles" in memory of Pete. Our grateful thanks to the staff at Ward 7 Noble's Hospital and Hospice, especially Gerry Allinson for the care and compassion they gave to Pete. Also, thank you to Ramsey Football club for the one minute silence at the Wood's Cup final which was a wonderful tribute to Pete, Ballaugh Bowling Club where we gathered after the celebration to share memories and Alexander Nurseries for the beautiful floral arrangements. Special thanks to Reverend Iaen Skidmore for leading the lovely service. Also, many thanks to Simon and staff at David Lancaster Funeral Directors for their help, support and professionalism given to the family and their care and sensitivity at such a difficult time. Published in Isle of Man Today on May 21, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Send Flowers Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.