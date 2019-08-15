|
Cannan, peacefully on Sunday 14th April 2019 at Hospice Isle of Man with his family by his side. Pete (Bubbles) aged 73 years of Ballaugh. Much loved husband to Jan, loving dad to Sal and Mike, treasured brother to Gill, brother-in-law to Kev, dear uncle to Kris and dad to Dukey. He will be sadly missed by all his friends and family. A celebration of Pete's life will take place on Friday 26th April 2019 at 1.00pm at St Mary de Ballaugh Church. No mourning clothes by request. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Douglas, IM4 4RP or to the Guide Dogs for the Blind Association, Hillfields, Burghfield Common, Reading, Berkshire, RG7 3RG. All enquiries please, to David Lancaster (Funeral Director) Ltd, Derby Drive, Peel, telephone 842945.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 15, 2019