Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
10:00
All Saints' Parish Church
Gainsborough
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Resources
More Obituaries for Pete Stocks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pete Stocks

Add a Memory
Pete Stocks Obituary
Pete STOCKS,Suddenly at home on Thursday 17th October 2019 aged 62 years. Dearly beloved husband of Pauline. Much loved dad of Peter & Daniel. Funeral service will take place at All Saints' Parish Church, Gainsborough on Monday 11th November at 10.00am followed by interment. Flowers will be received. Donations if so desired to The British Heart Foundation may be sent to Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors 41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough, Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Isle of Man Today on Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pete's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -