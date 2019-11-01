|
|
Pete Stocks,
Suddenly at home on Thursday 17th October 2019 aged 62 years. Dearly
beloved husband of Pauline. Much loved dad of Peter & Daniel. Funeral
service will take place at All Saints’ Parish Church, Gainsborough on
Monday 11th November at 10.00am followed by interment. Flowers will be
received. Donations if so desired to The British Heart Foundation may be
sent to Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors 41 Heaton Street,
Gainsborough, Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Isle of Man Today on Nov. 1, 2019