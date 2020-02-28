Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Lewthwaite
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Alexander Lewthwaite

Add a Memory
Peter Alexander Lewthwaite Obituary
LEWTHWAITE. On Tuesday 25th February 2020, peacefully at Noble's Hospital, Peter Alexander aged 85 years of Pear Tree Cottage, Lhergy Cripperty, Union Mills. Loving husband of Priscilla, much loved father of Karen, Sandra, Fiona and Becky, father in law to Jim, Mark, David and Will, dearly loved Grandie to Robert, Edward, James, George, Lydia, Jordan and Holly, Great Grandie to Damien, Micah, Caleb, Henry, William, Isabella, Charlie, George and Charles. He will be very much missed by all his family and friends. For further information regarding funeral arrangements please contact Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas Tel 661611.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -