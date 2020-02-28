|
LEWTHWAITE. On Tuesday 25th February 2020, peacefully at Noble's Hospital, Peter Alexander aged 85 years of Pear Tree Cottage, Lhergy Cripperty, Union Mills. Loving husband of Priscilla, much loved father of Karen, Sandra, Fiona and Becky, father in law to Jim, Mark, David and Will, dearly loved Grandie to Robert, Edward, James, George, Lydia, Jordan and Holly, Great Grandie to Damien, Micah, Caleb, Henry, William, Isabella, Charlie, George and Charles. He will be very much missed by all his family and friends. For further information regarding funeral arrangements please contact Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas Tel 661611.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Feb. 28, 2020