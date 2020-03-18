|
Lewthwaite. Peter Alexander. Priscilla, Karen, Sandra, Fiona and Becky would like to thank everyone who attended the Celebration of Peter's life at Union Mills Chapel. We were overwhelmed with all the cards, messages and flowers received, a very big thank you. Our thanks to Rev. Steve and Bex Ingrouille for their visits and for a lovely service. Thanks to Tom at Alexander Nurseries for the beautiful floral tributes and our sincere thanks to Steven and Maria Corkish for their services. Finally, thanks to everyone who helped with the refreshments and gave donations to the Chapel.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Mar. 18, 2020