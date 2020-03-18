Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Lewthwaite
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Alexander Lewthwaite

Peter Alexander Lewthwaite Obituary
Lewthwaite. Peter Alexander. Priscilla, Karen, Sandra, Fiona and Becky would like to thank everyone who attended the Celebration of Peter's life at Union Mills Chapel. We were overwhelmed with all the cards, messages and flowers received, a very big thank you. Our thanks to Rev. Steve and Bex Ingrouille for their visits and for a lovely service. Thanks to Tom at Alexander Nurseries for the beautiful floral tributes and our sincere thanks to Steven and Maria Corkish for their services. Finally, thanks to everyone who helped with the refreshments and gave donations to the Chapel.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -