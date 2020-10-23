Home

Peter Bruce Tucker

Peter Bruce Tucker Obituary
TUCKER. Peter Bruce aged 80 years of Kerroo Glass, Ramsey, sadly passed away at Noble's Hospital on Tuesday 13th October. He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral to take place at 1pm on Monday 26th October at Lezayre Churchyard. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to 'Mann Cat Sanctuary, Santon'. Further enquiries to Corkhill & Callow, 7 Dale Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on Oct. 23, 2020
