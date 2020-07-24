|
QUINE. On Wednesday 22nd July 2020 peacefully at Noble's Hospital following a long battle with dementia, Peter Cain aged 86 years of Ramsey. Beloved and adoring husband of the late Pat, much loved dad of John, Catherine, Gill and Barbara, father in law to Sandra, Vincent, John and Jeff, a proud grandfather and great grandfather, a much loved uncle, godfather and friend to all that knew him. 'Re-United with his sweetheart Pat'. For further information regarding funeral arrangements please contact Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas Tel 661611. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired may be made to The Friends of Ramsey Pier, c/o Mr S.McKenzie, 5, The Fountains, Ballure Prom, Ramsey, IM8 1NN.
Published in Isle of Man Today on July 24, 2020