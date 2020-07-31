Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Quine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Cain Quine

Add a Memory
Peter Cain Quine Obituary
QUINE. On Wednesday 22nd July 2020 peacefully at Noble's Hospital following a long battle with dementia, Peter Cain aged 86 years of Ramsey. Beloved and adoring husband of the late Pat, much loved dad of John, Catherine, Gill and Barbara, father in law to Sandra, Vincent, John and Jeff, a proud grandfather and great grandfather, a much loved uncle, godfather and friend to all that knew him. 'Re-United with his sweetheart Pat'. A service to celebrate Peter's life will take place at 11am on Monday 3rd August at St Olave's church in Ramsey followed by private cremation. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired may be made to The Friends of Ramsey Pier, c/o Mr S.McKenzie, 5, The Fountains, Ballure Prom, Ramsey, IM8 1NN. All enquiries please to Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas Tel 661611.
Published in Isle of Man Today on July 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -