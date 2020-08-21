Home

CHRISTIAN. Brenda, Neil, Graham, Carolyn, Sharon and their families would like to thank everyone who attended the Celebration of Peters life on Friday 7th August 2020, we were truly overwhelmed by the amount of people who attended. Thank you for the kind messages, cards, flowers and donations. Heartfelt thanks to Canon John Coldwell for his kind words and the service and to our friend John Watterson for the eulogy about Pete and his motorsport career. A sincere thank you to family, friends and neighbours for all their help and support, to Alexander Nurseries for the beautiful flowers and to Emma and Andy Birtles of Talk of the Town for the refreshments after the service. Special thanks to Adrian of A Duggan & Son Funeral Directors for their professionalism and sensitivity at this very difficult time.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 21, 2020
