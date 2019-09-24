|
CLAGUE. On Wednesday 18th September 2019, peacefully at Elder Grange Nursing Home, Peter formerly of Nursery Avenue, Onchan, beloved husband of the late Joan, much loved father of Peter and Vivienne and a dearly loved grandad of Joseph, dear brother of the late Joan, he will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Private Cremation. Donations in lieu of flowers if so desired should be sent to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Douglas. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: Email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Sept. 24, 2019