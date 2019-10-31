|
Clague. Peter of Nursery Avenue, Onchan. Peter, Vivienne and Joseph would like to thank everyone for the kind messages, cards and flowers received also for all donations made to Hospice Isle of Man, your love and support has meant so much to us. Grateful thanks to the lovely staff at Elder Grange Nursing Home and also to Village Walk Surgery, especially Nurse Debbie, it has been of great comfort to us to know that Dad was cared for so very well. Special thanks to Eric Faragher Funeral Home for their understanding, guidance and kindness with arrangements. We also appreciate all the help Onchan District Commissioners have given to us. We will be at The Archibald Knox Public House on Saturday the 9th November 2019 from 1:00 pm until 4:00 pm to raise a glass to Dad for 'a life lived', and family, friends and people of Onchan who knew Dad would be most welcome to join us in celebration of his life.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Oct. 31, 2019