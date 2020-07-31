|
CHRISTIAN. Peter Clague, aged 77 years of Douglas. Suddenly on Sunday 19th July 2020 at Noble's Hospital, Braddan. Dear husband of Brenda, beloved father of Neil and Graham, father in law to Carolyn and Sharon, much loved and devoted Gaga to Beth, Jorja, Millie and Jack. Funeral service to be held at Douglas Borough Crematorium on Friday 7th August 2020 at 11.30am. The family advise that this is a 'Celebration' of Pete's life and bright colours may be worn. Family flowers only. If so desired donations in lieu of flowers can be made to The Treasurer, Diabetes Isle of Man, Office 1, Market Hall, Douglas, IM1 2BQ. Enquiries to Alfred Duggan & Son Funeral Directors Ltd, Tel 673328.
Published in Isle of Man Today on July 31, 2020