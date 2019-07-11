Resources More Obituaries for Peter Cowley Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Peter Cowley

COWLEY. Heather, Diane, Nigel and Stefan wish to thank all family, friends and neighbours for their cards, flowers and kind messages following the sad loss of Peter, a wonderful husband and father. To all of the nursing staff and doctors of Noble's CCU and Ward 8, a special thank you for all of their care and attention during Peter's last illness. Thank you to the Rev. Peter Upton-Jones for conducting a beautiful and touching Service at St. Peter's Church. It was so heartening to see so many of Peter's former work colleagues and friends. Thanks also to Ken and Charlotte at Eric Faragher Ltd for their personal support, professionalism and guidance at a difficult time. Finally, many thanks to Neil, Wendy and Helen at Mint for their help and excellent catering. Published in Isle of Man Today on July 11, 2019