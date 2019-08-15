|
COWLEY. On Wednesday 5th June 2019, peacefully at Noble's Hospital, Peter, aged 86 years, of Piccadilly Court, Douglas, formerly of Barroose Road, Baldrine. Dearly loved husband of Heather, cherished father of Diane, Nigel and Stefan and a loved Granda and Great Granda. Funeral Service will be held at St Peters Church, Onchan on Friday 21st June 2019 at 1.15pm followed by cremation at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, may be sent to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Douglas. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd, Funeral Directors, 6 Main Road, Onchan, Tel 673109 or 622897 Email [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 15, 2019