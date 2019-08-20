|
|
Reubens. Peter David Arthur aged 70 years of Port Erin, peacefully on Monday 12th August 2019 at Noble's Hospital. Treasured father of Jane, Sally and the late Amanda, dearly loved granddad of Robyn, Jordan, Sophie and Maddy and great grandad of Gracie. Funeral Service and Cremation will be held at Douglas Borough Crematorium at 2pm on Wednesday 21st August 2019. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to Manx Stroke Foundation, c/o Mrs M Redmayne, 80 Malew Street, Castletown, IM9 1LS. Enquiries please to T.S.Keggen & Son Ltd. Funeral Directors. Shore Road, Port St Mary & 17 Orchard Road, Port Erin. Tel 833133.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 20, 2019