METCALFE. Peter Edward of Ramsey passed away peacefully on 26th August aged 67 years. Much loved brother of Alan and Geoff, loving father to James, Stephen, Edwin, Michael, Robert and Megan, and Grandfather to Louie, James, Charlotte, Poppy, Jack and Joel. Will be missed by Lynn and his family and many friends. The funeral service will take place at St. Pauls church, Ramsey on Thursday 12th September at 10am followed by cremation at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers can be sent to Hospice IOM. Further enquiries to Corkhill and Callow, 4 Christian Street, Ramsey. 813114 www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on Sept. 6, 2019