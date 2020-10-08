|
|
ENGLAND. On Sunday 4th October 2020 peacefully at Noble's Hospital, with his loving wife and daughter by his side, Peter of Buttermere Drive, Onchan, beloved husband of Lynda, much loved father of Cheryl and father-in-law of Tim. Funeral service and cremation will take place at Douglas Crematorium at 2.00pm on Friday 16th October 2020. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired should be sent to either MSPCA, Ard Jerkyll, East Foxdale, or RNLI, C/o Mrs M E Corran, 4 Thirlmere Avenue, Onchan. All enquires please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: Email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Oct. 8, 2020