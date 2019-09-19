|
|
Simpkiss. At Beaconsfield Tower Nursing Home, Ramsey, in his 87th year. Peter Frederick Simpkiss of Ballaconley, Jurby East after a long illness borne with exceptional courage and dignity. Elder son of the late Mr and Mrs F.D Simpkiss, J P S Breweries Ltd, Brierley Hill, Staffordshire. Former husband and friend to Jo. Loving father to Guy and his partner Debbie, daughter Zelda and her husband Stewart. Proud grandfather of Spencer, Luke and Samuel Footer. With gratitude to the Health Service of the Isle of Man, in particular the staff of Beaconsfield Tower Nursing Home, Ramsey, who gave unstinting care to Peter during his last years. The Funeral Service will be held at 1:30pm on Friday 27th September 2019 at Jurby Parish Church, followed by cremation at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired can be sent to The Manx Wildlife Trust. Further enquiries can be made to Corkhill & Callow, 4 Christian Street, Ramsey. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on Sept. 19, 2019