Peter, on Wednesday 9th September 2020 peacefully at home aged 85 years. Beloved husband and soul mate of Joyce, loving brother of Colin, Dorren and the late Joan, grandad of Tearnna and Jaymes and a loving brother in law, he will be missed by all his nephews and nieces. Funeral service will take place at St. Peters Church, Onchan on Tuesday 22nd September 2020 followed by interment. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired may be sent to Alzheimer's society, Minerva suite, Level 3, Tower House, Castle street, IM1 2EZ. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd. Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897 Email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2020