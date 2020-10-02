|
GARDINER, Peter. Joyce would like to thank family, friends and neighbours for their support at this sad time.Thank you for all the cards and flowers received from everybody here and in the UK. Thanks to Rev. Alessandra Di Chiara for the lovely service and to Wendy McDowell for the lovely music and for all those who attended the funeral service. Gratitude and thanks to all at Eric Faragher Funeral Directors for their compassion and professionalism, especially Brian. God bless you all
Published in Isle of Man Today on Oct. 2, 2020