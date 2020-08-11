|
|
GELLING. On 23rd July suddenly at Royal Liverpool Hospital, Peter (Club Captain of Port St Mary Rifle Club), of Falkland Drive, Onchan, dearly loved youngest child of the late Gladys and Bernie, much loved brother of Brenda, Oliver, Joan and the late Donald, amazing brother-in-law, uncle and great uncle, a very good friend of Joan. Funeral service and interment will take place at Douglas Borough Cemetery at 1.00pm on Monday 17th August 2020. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired should be sent to The Isle of Man Hyperbaric Chamber, Peel Road, Douglas, IM1 5ED. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: Email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 11, 2020