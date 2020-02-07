|
BROWN. Tragically on Friday 17th January 2020, Peter George aged 42 years. Pete was a devoted and loving man to his Mother and Stepfather, brother Mat and sister Jo, Pete also leaves his three daughters Lucy, Emily and Poppy who he desperately loved. Pete will be terribly missed and will always be loved, he lost his struggle with mental health and he also battled with Leukaemia. Funeral Service will be held at Douglas Crematorium on Wednesday 12th February 2020 at 10am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, may be sent to REACH, 1 Dreeym Ollay, Ramsey, Isle of Man, IM8 2QA. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd, Funeral Directors, 6 Main Road, Onchan, Tel 673109 or 622897 Email [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Feb. 7, 2020