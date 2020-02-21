|
Brown. Peter George. Pete's family would like to thank everyone for their support and those who took time out of their lives and attended the Crematorium to say goodbye to Pete, and thank you to Nina for reading Pete's eulogy, it meant so much. With a special thank you to Eric Faragher Ltd Funeral Directors - especially Brian for his guidance, and care going above and beyond in our moment of need. Thank you to Reverend John Coldwell of St Ninians for all his patience and direction. Thank you to all Pete's Doctors and DAT key workers, staff at Noble's Hospital, treatment at Phoenix Futures and Castle Craig Hospital and The Royal Hospital in Liverpool. Thank you to Mr Paul Rogers (Carters Advocates), and the Police for help and understanding during this distressing time. Pete would have been truly grateful to you all. He was such a loving man and son - he will always be in our hearts and sadly missed.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Feb. 21, 2020