|
|
COWLEY. On Friday 28 May 2020 at Noble's Hospital, Peter George aged 62 years of Ballacannell Estate, Lonan. Dear brother of Christine and leaves behind much loved sons Juan and Lee. Peter will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. A private funeral service and cremation will take place at the Douglas Borough Crematorium. Donations in Peter's memory if so desired to The MS Society IOM, c/o Mr Derek Patience, 3 Cronk Drean, Douglas, Isle of Man. Enquiries please to John Boyde Funeral Services, Telephone: 861794/494399
Published in Isle of Man Today on June 9, 2020