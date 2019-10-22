|
|
GILBERTSON. On Thursday 17th October 2019 at his home, Peter aged 79 years of Head Road in Douglas. Beloved partner of Shirley, dearly loved dad of Marie, Debbie, Wendy and Julie, father in law to Tony, Peter and John, a much loved grandad and great grandad, dear brother of Michael and the late Kenneth and Barbara. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. The funeral service will take place at 1.45pm on Friday 25th October at Trinity Church, Rosemount in Douglas followed by private cremation. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired may be made to Breathe Easy Isle of Man Support Group, St. John Ambulance Headquarters, Glencrutchery Road, Douglas, IM2 6BG. All enquiries please to Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas Tel 661611.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Oct. 22, 2019