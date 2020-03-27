|
GREGG. On Monday 23rd March 2020 surrounded by his family at Elder Grange Nursing Home after a brave battle with his illness, Peter aged 88 years of Campion Way, formerly Princes Street in Douglas. Devoted husband of Maureen for 62 years, loving Dad of Carol, Lawrence, Stephen and the late Susan, father-in-law to Lawrence, Garry, Debbie and Claire, wonderful grandad to Craig, Neil, Jamie, Rachel, Matthew, Liam and Charlie and a proud great grandad. Brother to David and the late Joan, identical twin brother to the late Jackie. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. The family would like to say a special thank you to the staff at Elder Grange for the care you gave to our Dad in the last few weeks of his life and compassion shown to us. A private funeral service has taken place and a memorial service at St Matthew's church will take place in the future. All enquiries please to Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas Tel 661611.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Mar. 27, 2020